Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.30% of Gogo worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

