Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

