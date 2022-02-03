Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $716.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $783.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $804.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 150.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

