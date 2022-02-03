Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $185.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

