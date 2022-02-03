Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $356.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

