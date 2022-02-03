Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $470.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

