Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $119.25 and a 52 week high of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

