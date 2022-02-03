Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Pentair by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pentair by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

