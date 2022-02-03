Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 8,775 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,581 shares of company stock worth $84,073,544 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

