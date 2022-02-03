GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 25.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 323,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 141,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 624,804 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.