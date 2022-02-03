FY2024 EPS Estimates for Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

