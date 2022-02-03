FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.45. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $35,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.