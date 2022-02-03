FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Increased by Analyst

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

