FY2022 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSBI. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,235 shares of company stock valued at $701,493 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

