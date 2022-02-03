FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Reduced by Analyst

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.27.

Insulet stock opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.64 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.