FY2022 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Increased by Analyst

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

