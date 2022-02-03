FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Issued By KeyCorp

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SARTF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

SARTF stock opened at $494.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $359.05 and a 1 year high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

