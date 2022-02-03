FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

