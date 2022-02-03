FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Acadian Timber Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$18.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.50. The company has a market cap of C$316.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.66. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$16.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

