FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Down 0.5%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.50 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.75). 16,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 18,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price target on shares of FW Thorpe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £503.28 million and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 473.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 457.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

