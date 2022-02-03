Function X 1-Day Volume Tops $3.72 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001512 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $225.26 million and $3.72 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,465.87 or 0.99987439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025710 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.