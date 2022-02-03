Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

