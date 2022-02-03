FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.