Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

BEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

