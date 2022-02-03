Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.86. 558,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.11. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

