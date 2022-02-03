Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,016.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,081,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

