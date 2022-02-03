Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,775 SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $47.66 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

