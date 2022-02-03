Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,431 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

