Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

