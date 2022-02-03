Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

