FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FormFactor stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

