Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

