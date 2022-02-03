FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

