Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 32.4% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,844. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

