Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

FIVN stock opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.34.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.