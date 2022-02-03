Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $1,276,199.20 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.