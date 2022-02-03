First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,276. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.
