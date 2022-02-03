First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,276. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,477,000.

