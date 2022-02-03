First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

