First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $150,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 719.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FEI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 164,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

