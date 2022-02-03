First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,689 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 320,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

