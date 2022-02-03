First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,077. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

