First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 40.5% in January

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $65.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.108 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
