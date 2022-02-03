First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 40.5% in January

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $65.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.108 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $5,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

