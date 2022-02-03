First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,970 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $152.55 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.