First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

BC stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

