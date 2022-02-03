First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $278,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

