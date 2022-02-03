First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

