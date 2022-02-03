First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Community Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

