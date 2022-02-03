First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.35%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

