FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.0959 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002797 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003891 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,546,437 coins and its circulating supply is 472,320,028 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.