Financial Contrast: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% GSI Technology -56.71% -25.18% -21.68%

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for indie Semiconductor and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.51%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.30 GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.03 -$21.50 million ($0.76) -6.04

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

